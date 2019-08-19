Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has discovered the decomposing body of a farm worker who was allegedly murdered by his boss over charges of theft levelled against the deceased.

The 27-year-old farm worker, Ismail Mukaila Ogunsola, a resident of Asimolowo Village, along Mowe-Ofada Road, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, was reported to have been killed by his boss along Adejunrin Road, Owode-Egba town.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was lured to the farm by his master on August 11, on the pretext that he wanted to see him for an important matter, but allegedly killed him and hid his corpse on a mango tree in the farm.

It was also learnt that the family of the victim had reported at the Owode-Egba police division when the victim did not return home .

A search was conducted in the farm by the police on August 15, which led to the discovery of the decomposing body in the farm hidden on a mango tree.