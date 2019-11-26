Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first digital agriculture platform, was one of the 10 startups selected by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) to participate in the Global Business Mentorship Programme.

The first phase of the mentorship programme that began in Kigali, Rwanda, during the Chamberthon, which took place in the first quarter of the year, would introduce the 10 selected startups to businesses and investors across the Middle East (ME) region.

Farmcrowdy was represented by the Managing Director, Kenneth Obiajulu, who made an introductory pitch about Farmcrowdy, its innovations and achievements over the years to more than 600 guests at the Global Business Forum in Dubai. There were also four other African countries along with Farmcrowdy that participated in the forum including Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda. All the 10 selected startups are experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart solutions, Fintech, and advanced technology,

The Global Business Forum will induct Farmcrowdy into the agribusiness market across the ME region especially Dubai, as Dubai is one of the biggest trading hubs in the ME region which provides accurate support for agritech companies. According to Obiajulu, the Managing Director of Farmcrowdy, the Global Forum Mentorship Programme has been able to address the major challenges encountered by startups, which is the lack of product-market fit. He explained that the mentors gave resources on how to ensure a product has a market fit, adding that the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also provided information resources such as market access and data that will be required to make informed decisions for the business.

The President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hamad Buamim, stated that the Global Business Forum will establish bridges of communications and cross-border cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and African startups.