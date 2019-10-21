In commemoration of the World Food Day on Wednesday, Farmcrowdy fed about 400 pupils of Victoria Island Nursery and Primary School, Eti Osa Local Government Area, in Lagos.

During the exercise, the agricultural organisation also educated the children on agriculture, the role they can play towards achieving #ZeroHunger as well as activities they can engage in to stay healthy.

The group said millions of people on earth do not have enough food to lead a healthy, active, life, as such their determination to feed and educate the children.

“World Food Day held annually on October 16, is celebrated around the world by people who come together to declare their commitment to eradicate hunger. The day also marks the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945. Each year, World Food Day adapts a different theme. For 2019, the theme is “Our Actions Are Our Future, Healthy Diets For A #ZeroHunger World.”

According to the group, some of the factors causing hunger include poverty, conflicts, climate, weather and lack of investment in agriculture. It said to create worldwide awareness of those suffering from hunger and tackle global food insecurity, October 16 was marked as World Food Day.

“Reports from Food and Agricultural Organisation reports that 257 million people are starving in Africa.

“This year’s theme emphasises the need for a healthy diet in order to secure our future. Food security is not just about having access to food, but having access to healthy food.

“Despite 820 million people not having enough to eat, about 2.1 billion people are obese. Dietary choices and lifestyles have caused an increase in obesity around the world. This year’s theme calls us to not only take action towards #ZeroHunger, but to make sure our diet is healthy.”