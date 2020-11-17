Farmcrowdy Limited, Nigeria’s first and leading Agritech company founded in 2016 by 5 young Nigerians led by Onyeka Akumah, has transformed the lives of over 300,000 farmers through the use of technology in the last four years of its existence.

The agrifintech firm, with the aim of empowering farmers by connecting them to alternative financing and market access via a crowdfunding platform has also announced that it would extend its service in agriculture beyond financing into using technology to boost the food value chain as well as the launch of a new E-commerce platform and its trading and aggregation platform for smallholder farmers.

In light of this new development and the opportunities that exist in the agriculture value chain, Farmcrowdy’s Founder and CEO, Onyeka Akumah, has further dislcosed that the company would focus on the use of technology to build tools and resources that farmers will need to boost food security in the country through six business focus.

According to him, these businesses were set up to serve all individuals across the entire agriculture value chain prioritizing stakeholder access to better yields, lower costs, and smarter marketing and they are; Farmcrowdy Structured Finance, Farmcrowdy Insurance, Farmcrowdy Marketing, Farmcrowdy Tech and Data, Farmcrowdy Foods and Farmcrowdy Aggregation.

In commemoration of its fourth year anniversary, he said Farmcrowdy has announced the launch of these businesses along with the introduction of two major platforms, the Farmcrowdy Foods E-Commerce platform and the Farmcrowdy Trader platform (Flagship platform under Farmcrowdy Aggregation).

Since inception in November 2016, Farmcrowdy has amassed a network of over 300,000 farmers in its network, cultivated across 17,000 acres of farmland, reared 3 million broiler birds and deployed funds for farming projects across Nigeria. The award winning startup has also hinted on a possible expansion to replicate it’s model in two countries in 2021.