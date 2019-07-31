Chinyere Anyanwu

Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first digital agriculture company, is excited to introduce Crowdyvest, an impact-driven platform that connects individuals to multiple sponsorship opportunities that are safe, trusted and secure.

An exclusive-style platform that connects sponsors with sponsorship opportunities within the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including agriculture and other impact-driven sectors, Crowdyvest was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

The launch will see a successful migration of all the existing sponsors under the Farmcrowdy platform to the Crowdyvest platform without any need to create a fresh account. New sponsors will also be able to sign up to a safe, secure and trusted platform for free. Every sponsor will continue to safely sponsor farms on the Farmcrowdy platform as well as all other portfolio products and sponsorship opportunities to be launched via the Crowdyvest platform in the future.

The founder and CEO of Crowdyvest, Onyeka Akumah, at the unveiling ceremony of the brand in Lagos, said, “we have been able to successfully implement a business model in one of the most challenging sectors in the world, driving growth in agriculture (food and security). With our model, we have connected over 25,000 farmers with access to funding, technical expertise and market access by continuously creating value for them and we now intend to implement this across other sectors of the economy while having a direct impact on the achievement of the United Nation’s SDGs.