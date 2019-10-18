A Shari’a Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State, on Friday, sentenced one Sani Jibril, a farmer, to two years imprisonment for criminal trespass and intimidating one Mai Unguwa Saidu.

The judge, Mallam Dahiru Bamalli, gave the ruling after the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, bordering on criminal trespass, intimidation and mischief.

Bamalli, however, gave the convict an option of N21,000 fine, and ordered him to compensate the nominal complainant for all he had spent during the trial.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari, told the court that the defendant had hired some boys to go and intimidate Saidu and his family at his residence.

The police had investigated the matter, following the court’s order and found out that it was true,” he said.

Maigari noted that the offence contravened Sections 232, 174, 373 of the Shari’a Criminal Procedure Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit was first filed directly to the court, but later engaged the police for investigation, when the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Jibril later pleaded guilty after the police concluded their investigations, and prayed the court through his counsel, Kasim Zubair, to give him time to settle the matter out of court.

The defendant had since been absent in court under the excuse of being ill.

He was arrested today; Friday, following a court order.

The counsel, however, told the court that he had yet to reach an agreement with the nominal complainant. (NAN)