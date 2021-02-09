From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia police command on Monday released detained ex-chairman, Abia traditional rulers council, Eze John Akaliro.

Also released were another traditional ruler, Eze Sunday Ekebuisi, and seven others who were arrested last week after a clash between herders and farmers at Ozuitem in Bende local government area.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, through the DPO of Bende on Wednesday last week invited those who had earlier reported about the destruction of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen to Umuahia, including their traditional rulers and president generals, “brokering” of peace between them.

However, when those invited including the former chairman of the state traditional rulers council, Eze Akaliro and another Eze, Ekebuisi, and seven others went to Umuahia, police in turn detained them, accusing them of organizing the killings of cows at Onuiyagha near Bende.

A group, Concerned Ozuitem Youths (COY) in Bende, had earlier condemned the arrests.

A statement by the leader of the group, Chibuisi Uwa Egwu, said the arrests were not only an affront on the traditional institution in Igbo land, but an insult on the people of Ozuitem and Abia State.