By Henry Uche, Lagos

In the wake of clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has frowned at comments made by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed in regard to the crisis.

The Ondo governor made this known on Channels TV on Monday while discussing insecurity in Nigeria and solutions.

Governor Bala Mohammed recently and controversially said that herders should be allowed to carry firearms while going about with cattle rearing, with others calling for herders to be granted amnesty like the Niger Delta militants. Many Nigerians, including Governor Akeredolu, have criticised such calls.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the Bauchi governor did not speak like a statesman, saying his suggestion should be condemned while noting that the war against insurgents and other terror elements should be a collective effort and not sectional.

‘I’m worried about the whole unfortunate incident, the war is not ethnic, we must all rise to stop them now. The Benue and Zamfara state governors as well Senator Enyinnaya and other well-meaning Nigerians have called on the President to not only speak but act decisively against these evil acts ravaging the country,’ the governor said.

He condemned the current security situation of the country, saying that the system is not working.

‘People are angrier day by day, going through traumatic times, the situation is getting out of hand. We must remember opportunity comes once in a while, in this security issue, this is a great opportunity we have to sit and discuss and find a solution, there are better brains who can proffer solutions.

‘The time to act is now, the current structure of the Nigerian police has not been working and would not work. We need to consider state policing where we shall be in charge of what happens in our states instead of having one commander from Abuja Policing the entire country. We need to take charge, enough of all these evil,’ he said.