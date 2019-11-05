Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has expressed readiness to enact a law for the estabalishment of a peace commission to proffer solutions to farmer/herder crisis.

Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the assurance at a peace dialogue workshop in Lafia, yesterday.

The workshop was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for members of the Assembly and other stakeholders.

Abdullahi, who was represented by Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Dandaura, said the importance of peace to societal development cannot be overemphasised, hence the need for the establishment of the commission.

The speaker also expressed the determination of the Assembly to pass resolutions and enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Alhaji Shehu Chindo, Emir of Keffi, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, also commended UNDP for organising the workshop, assuring of the traditional rulers’ commitment to promoting peace in the state.

Abdulwahaba Ba, project manager, UNDP said the programme was organised to create awareness on the need to establish a peace agency in the state.

“This will go a long way in promoting peace among farmers, herders and other people of the state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

He solicited for the support of the lawmakers, traditional rulers and other stakeholders towards promotion of peace for the overall development of the state.

In attendance were the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd.), Alhaji Lawal Nagogo, the Orinye Rindre and representatives of the association of physicall-challenged persons in the state.