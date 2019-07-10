The Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), has set up national Committee for Harmonisation of Relationship Between Herders and Farmers (CHREBHAF) across Nigeria. Its president, Bishop Udo Azogu, said the committee was constituted to permanently address frequent bloody clashes between farmers and herders in Nigeria.

Bishop Azogu while constituting the committee in Oguta, Oguta Local Government, Imo State, said: “Nigeria is a sovereign nation that guarantees the rights of citizens to live and do lawful business in any part of the country without fear of molestation.”He tasked committee members to take into consideration Nigeria’s vast ethno-religious diversity and the imperatives of survival of every sector of the economy in executing their functions.

He said both herders and farmers must be protected asking the committee to come up with an acceptable proposal that would foster peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities in the country.

Members of the committee are Alhaji Hammadu Abubakar, chairman;Eze (Dr) Fatah Emetumah, vice chairman and Dr. Hilary Ijeoma Owamah, Secretary. Others members include Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong, Dr. Sunny Jackson Udoh, Justice Andrew Okon (rtd), Alhaji Mukhtar Abubakar, Otunba Kojo Aruna Elewi, Ethelbert Okwaranyia, Dr. (Mrs) Abimbola Olajuwon Odiase and Dr. Aroh Chukwuemeka.

Azogu: “The committee is to facilitate peaceful interaction between herders and farmers; to make proposals that will permanently address herders/farmers clashes across Nigeria; to liaise with governments, ministries, agencies and other development agencies with a view to brokering peace between herders and farmers; to perform such other functions which in the opinion of the committee shall foster peaceful co-existence between Nigerians vast ethno-religious groups.”

CHREBHAF was given six months to submit its interim reports.