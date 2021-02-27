The Ogun State government has said that it will not apportion blames to any group or ethnic nationality in its quest to put an end to the reoccurrence of farmers-herders conflict, but rather find a lasting solution to the cause of the conflict.

The Chairman, Ogun State Peace Keeping Committee on Farmers-Herders Conflict, Hon. Kayode Oladele, who made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the area and handing over of palliatives to the Onigua of Eggualand and the Baale of Asa, said that the committee would be compassionate with the methods it would adopt in finding a lasting solution to the reoccurrence of the conflict between farmers and Herders in the state.

Oladele added that the committee would look into how the conflict started as well as the root cause of the conflict. He said the committee would also calculate how much destruction, losses and compensation the government would give to the victims.

The Chairman, Sub-committee on palliatives, and also the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan who noted that the committee was all out to find out the truth about the matter, said that the distribution of the palliatives to the community was a further attestation to the love the governor has for his people.

The Onigua of Eggualand; Oba Adeleye Dosunmu while receiving the palliatives on behalf of the people of his kingdom in his palace, commended the state governor for sharing in their pain during and after the conflict.

One of the victims in Asa, Akapo Ismaila who had his car and shop burnt, called on the state government to come to his aid, saying the conflict had made it hard for him and his family to live a good life.