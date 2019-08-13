The police in Enugu State has arrested Sampson Nwaobasi, an Enugu-based farmer, for allegedly killing his business partner, Mr Friday Ani, over payment of proceeds made in a farming business.

The command’s public relations officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement yesterday in Enugu that the incident happened on July 31 in Agbani community, while the suspect was arrested on August 7 by police operatives. Amaraizu said that the deceased and Paul Eze were partners in the farming of cucumber as the deceased and Eze had raised money to the suspect, who does the farming, sells same and shares profits.

“It was gathered that his victim, Ani, a student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology and his business associate, met his untimely death when he demanded from the suspect payment of his share of the proceed.

“It was gathered they were to share N6 million as the business thrived for four months. However, the suspect allegedly started avoiding his partners which made them believe that he may have craftily reinvested the proceeds without them knowing.

“The deceased traced the suspect to the farm to find out what has been happening, and in the farm, misunderstanding arose between them, which allegedly resulted in the killing of Ani by the suspect and burying him inside the bush.