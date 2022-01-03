The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has said it would assist farmers boost food production capacity in the country.

Farouk Mudi, president of AFAN, made this promise at the presentation of 12 tractors to farmers in Oyo State, according to a statement by AFAN.

According to him the association would empower farmers across the country with knowledge and resources needed to engage in all-year-round farming.

“In order to ensure steady and adequate food production, AFAN is making efforts to assist farmers with irrigation facilities for all-year-round farming as well as providing them with relevant information,” he said

“We want to assure you that we will not feed our farmers with wrong information that will have adverse effects on their business. “The importance of agricultural mechanisation in the life of farmers and food security today can never be overemphasised.

“AFAN, as an umbrella of farmers’ organisations in Nigeria, has been making frantic efforts, through government and private sector, to support its members in a bid to boost agricultural production and employment generation with relevant inputs, which include tractors.