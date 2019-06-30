Desmond Mgboh Ikemuefuna

Kano branch of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has declared support for the creation of the new emirates in Kano State, saying that the creation would result in the development of the affected areas.

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Faruk Rabi’u Mudi, disclosed this during a recent visit to the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar quoted the Chairman of the association as saying that they intended to pay a solidarity visit to the four new emirates as part of the commitment to the new policy. The association expressed optimism that the new emirates would accelerate the issues of growth and development in the state while expressing hope the present incorporation of the traditional leaders in governance would further take development to these communities and people. In his response, the governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assured farmers of the readiness of the state government to sustain their support for agriculture, saying that “Agriculture is fast bouncing back and becoming the mainstay of our economy”

Ganduje, who assured them of the commitment of the administration to improving their industry, expressed appreciation over their solidarity visit , including their decision to pay homage to the new Emirates of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.