From Okwe Obi, Abuja
To put an end to the perennial clashes between herders and farmers, the Federal Government has resolved to set up a National Pasture Development Programme.
Government also explained that the scheme would reduce cost of livestock feed and to provide enabling environment and support for sustainable all year-round pastural production.
The Director of Animal Husbandry Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnifred Lai-Solarin in a statement, yesterday, added that 300 farmers will benefit from the distribution of pasture seeds.
According to Lai-Solarin, the project will support increased climate smart livestock production and productivity, expanded rural economy for employment and income generation, identification, profiling and registration of farmers.
She said: “NAPDEP is meant to address this challenge and create awareness on the importance of growing and maintaining quality pasture, promote businesses along the pasture and fodder value chain and contribute to meeting the fodder needs of Nigeria’s livestock.
“With the present trend of competitive land use, effects of climate change, increased pasture production and fodder for the future requires deliberate development of sown pastures sustained with good management practices.
“FMARD in collaboration with national and international partners is supporting the formation of Pasture Farmers Association across the country;
“Handholding livestock farmers including pastoralists across the country to develop homestead and community pasture fields as well as commercial pasture seed plots to ensure all year-round availability of pasture and pasture seeds.
“Providing affordable pasture seeds and pasture management equipment; providing support for private investment in pasture collection and processing in areas of comparative advantage for pasture development and conducting training and skills building for women and youth in pasture production, processing and marketing.”
