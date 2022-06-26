From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To put an end to the perennial clashes between herders and farmers, the Federal Government has resolved to set up a National Pasture Development Programme.

Government also explained that the scheme would reduce cost of livestock feed and to provide enabling environment and support for sustainable all year-round pastural production.

The Director of Animal Husbandry Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnifred Lai-Solarin in a statement, yesterday, added that 300 farmers will benefit from the distribution of pasture seeds.

According to Lai-Solarin, the project will support increased climate smart livestock production and productivity, expanded rural economy for employment and income generation, identification, profiling and registration of farmers.

She said: “NAPDEP is meant to address this challenge and create awareness on the importance of growing and maintaining quality pasture, promote businesses along the pasture and fodder value chain and contribute to meeting the fodder needs of Nigeria’s livestock.