From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has assured that the clashes between herders and farmers will soon be a thing of the past as northern governors are determined to end normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time.

Speaking when he visited the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he argued that once the movement is curtailed, the recurring cases of farmer and herders clashes will be solved.

While describing the disagreement between the governors of Bauchi and Benue states as differences in opinions, the Kaduna governor however, reassured that the face-off will soon be sorted out.

Asked if he is not worried about the verbal exchange between Bauchi governor and his Benue counterpart, he responded: “I just left Kaduna, we had a meeting of the Northern State Governors, Bauchi State Governor, Benue Governor was there, it will be sorted out. It could be differences in option. It is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out, there will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working,” he assured.