The Hama Bachama of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa, Mr Daniel Ismail, has called for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen for the growth and development of his domain.

Ismail made the call in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Bachama kingdom, Mr Anselm Kyauta, in Yola, yesterday.

According to the monarch, the incessant attacks on farmers by suspected herdsmen have become an issue that requires urgent government’s attention.

He noted that no meaningful development could take place in the area if the people did not learn how to live in peace with one another.

The monarch decried the rampart cases of grazing on people’s farms in the area by suspected herdsmen, who, he said, were usually armed.

He said that in spite of the efforts by leaders in Bachama for Batta and Fulani groups to address farmer/herders’ clashes in Numan, Lamurde and Demsa areas, attacks and killings still persisted.

”Recently, two people were attacked and one of them killed by suspected herdsmen.

“I and my colleagues, Hama Bata and Alhafu Teneke, held series of discussions with the leadership of the Fulani and the Bachama/Batta communities to find a lasting solution to the problem.