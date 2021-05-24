By Chinyere Anyanwu [email protected]

09028770040

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has been tasked to find a lasting solution to the incessant farmer – herder conflicts ravaging the country and threatening food security objectives.

Making the call recently, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said NABDA has greater role to play in helping Nigeria find solutions to conflicts between animal and crop farmers across the country.

The minister, who gave the charge at a three-day national stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on Animal Biotechnology Applications and Regulatory Perspectives organised by NABDA in Abuja, said ‘‘NABDA has to play a greater role in helping our dear nation find solutions to the conflict that exists between animal and crop farmers in the country. NABDA has to intensify research in improving productivity and yield in animal farming in the country.

‘‘We must also find ways to preserve and protect the wide variety of animals found in the country. Growing grass that is nutritious and requires limited supply of water to grow has become very important in our effort to encourage animal farming in the country,” adding that, ‘‘NABDA has a lot to do. We are confident that you can do it. Besides, we do not have a choice.’’

The Minister, who decried the low component of science and technology in agricultural activities in Africa, said this has adversely affected African economies with negative implications for people’s livelihood, noting that while rural Nigerians strive to feed themselves, urban residents spend most of their earnings on food, leaving very little for other basic needs like health, education and shelter.

Onu said, ‘‘Africa’s economy is heavily dependent on agriculture where its people grow crops and also keep livestock. It is estimated that agriculture accounts for about 35 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Products GDP (GDP), 40 per cent of its exports and 70 per cent of its employment with the exception of a few countries, and the sector is characterised by the lowest productivity in the world.

“This is due mainly to inappropriate application of science technology and innovation. This results in low yield and inappropriate utilisation of resources. When we apply science, technology and innovation to agriculture, many of the problems and challenges we presently confront will be solved as it is the case in some other parts of the world.

“The component of science and technology in modern agricultural practice is more than 90 per cent. If we consider the whole agricultural chain. It is the low content of science and technology in agricultural practice in Africa that has resulted in low productivity, low yield, and inability to compete globally.’’

While commending NABDA for hosting the workshop, Onu expressed optimism that the workshop would provide an opportunity to discuss important issues affecting animal agriculture in Africa that will in turn come up with a well “thought out position that should strengthen the use of biotechnology for animal agriculture.”

Earlier in his address, the Director General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said little attention was paid to application of science and technology in agricultural activities in Africa.

With the new thinking about animal biotechnology by the ministry, Mustapha said the initiative would surely bridge the existing gap of deficiency demand for animal nutrients in the country.

He said the workshop would not only improve collaboration among relevant stakeholders but would help in identifying the pressing challenges facing the sector.