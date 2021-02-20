From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a 20-man Peace Keeping Committee on the clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

Inaugurating the committee headed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Kayode Oladele, yesterday at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun mandated members of the panel to determine the cause of the ethnic clashes in Yewaland, the losses and recommend how to forestall recurrence.

He gave the committee comprising state security chiefs, traditional rulers, lawmakers, government officials, representatives of Fulani herdsmen and farmers, four weeks to submit its report.

The governor said that government would roll out palliatives for the victims of the clashes to cushion the effect of their losses.

He added that some victims displaced due to the crisis would be provided with shelter.

Speaking on his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the State House, Abuja, Abiodun explained that the president was impressed with the approach adopted in tackling the crisis in the state.

The governor said Buhari equally recommended “the model” to other states in the resolution of farmers and herders’ clashes.

“I am pleased to say that Mr. President was very impressed with the way we managed and handled the situation, to the point where he has recommended our model to be adopted in the resolution of such crisis in other parts of the country,” Abiodun said.