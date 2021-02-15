From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has urged the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to hasten the recruitment of operatives into the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun and allow it to commence operations in earnest in the state.

The monarch noted that Amotekun is now needed to help in curbing the incessant herders/farmers clashes, which according to him, has led to several killings and destruction of property.

Oba Olugbenle made this known on Sunday, when the Ogun state government delegation and representatives of security agencies visited in him in his palace, as part of efforts at finding lasting solution to the protracted clashes between herders and farmers in Ogun State, particularly in Yewa North and South Local Government Areas.

The delegation comprising Commissioners of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Information and Strategies, Afolabi Afuape and Waheed Odusile respectively, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Retired AIG Sola Subair, Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter-ethnic Affairs, Hadi Sanni and representatives of security agencies, had on Sunday, commenced what it described as “fence mending and confidence building” visits to some communities affected by the clashes.

The monarch said clashes between herders and farmers are common all over the country, but the crisis in Ogun state has become so pronounced and taken dangerous dimensions in recent time.

While stressing his call for the immediate take-off of the Amotekun Corps in the state, the Olu of Ilaro, however, said traditional rulers who understand local terrains must be involved in the selection of process of its operatives.

“The state governor has done well by putting in place mechanism to address this problem of herders/farmers clashes, but I want to plead with him to commission the Amotekun Corps. When doing this, all critical stakeholders, including the traditional rulers should be involved in recommending people who know the terrains. Round pegs should be put in round holes”, the monarch said.

He further called for the meeting of all traditional rulers to discuss the issue and advocated inscription of owner’s name on each cattle, maintaining “this would help in identifying the owner in event of destruction of farms by cattle”.

Earlier, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, noted that though the farmers/herders clashes was a national problem, the state government was looking at ways of finding enduring solutions to challenges.

“Government is not happy with what is happening in this area. Government is not happy with what is going on in this part of the state. We have come on the instruction of the governor to see what can be done to address this crisis. I must stress the need for peaceful co-existence among all our people, irrespective of where they come from. Though this crisis is a national issue, government is putting security plans in place to secure the lives of our people in this area”. Afuape stated.

Also, Information and Strategy Commissioner, Waheed Odusile, appealed to the people not take laws into their hands, but to allow the security agencies and the traditional rulers to handle the situation.

While calling for peaceful co-existence among the indigenes and people from other ethnic groups, Odusile disclosed that an all- inclusive stakeholders meeting was scheduled to hold soon to find solutions to the problems.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AIG Sola Subair (rtd.), said a Joint Security Task Force that would be stationed in the affected areas would take off next week, just as the Amotekun Corps would begin operations soon.

The delegation, which also visted the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom and Onigua of Eegua, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi and Oba Micheal Dosumu, respectively, equally held meetings with the people in Oja Odan, Ibeshe and Ilaro as well as the Hausa Community at Dangote Cement Factory in Ibeshe and Kara, Rounda in Abeokuta, where it appealed for calm and support in finding amicable solutions to the crisis.