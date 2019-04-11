Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has earmarked N250 million in the 2019 budget for the establishment of ranches to tackle the crisis between farmers and herders in the state.

State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Sylvester Wallangko, made the disclosure yesterday, in Jos, during the 2019 budget breakdown, held at the Cabinet Office, Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “The agricultural sub-sector is receiving a boost in this year’s budget, with the state government allocating N2.7 million to the subsection and N250,000,000 for establishment and management of ranches.

“The state government has set up a committee on establishment of ranches and the committee is saddled with the responsibility of providing a suitable locations across the state for the ranching programme, to curb farmers-herders crisis in the state.”

Wallangko refuted claims made by the opposition that the state government diverted N20 billion fund meant for rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

He said although Plateau had made a request for funds from the Federal Government for rehabilitation of IDPs, the money has not been released.