From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Middle-belt leaders under the aegis of Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), have cautioned Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to desist from harassing President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering crisis between farmers and herders.

The group’s National Secretary, Alex Samuel, in a statement yesterday, urged governor Ortom to focus on governance

rather than habitually incite Nigerians against the President over his constant verbal attacks.

He claimed that President Buhari had entrenched durable peace between farmers and herders and wondered why Ortom would continue fueling hatred with his utterances.

“We are pained to pencil down these feelings at a time Nigerians are celebrating the Christian feast of St. Valentine; which is a day globally set aside for the expression of love and brotherhood.

“But it has become expedient for us to let out our feelings known to all Nigerians, which are in stout disagreement and stiff opposition to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom’s habitual and consistent incitement of Nigerians against the Fulani herders.

“We are equally vexed by his unrestrained verbal assaults on President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, which shows scant regard for the person and office of Mr. President.

In the last few days, as done in the past, Gov. Ortom has decided to revive his penchant, umbrage, against the Fulani ethnic group and outright incitement of other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria against Fulani herders.

“He has accused the Fulani herders of various unsubstantiated misdemeanour against crop farmers, including bloodshed and sought very foolishly to terminate the traditional occupation of the Fulani, which is cattle rearing from the face of the earth.

Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) finds Gov. Ortom verbal assaults on President Buhari and Fulani herders very uncomplimentary and a grand plot to orchestrate widespread public violence in Nigeria.

“We find this very unacceptable, especially, as the hateful campaigns are mounted by Gov. Ortom a supposed leader of the people and who by his status ought to be the father of all Nigerians domiciled in the state he governs,” he said.