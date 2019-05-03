Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Four persons were killed when suspected herdsmen and farmers clashed in Iwoye-Ketu town, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday.

The incident, it was learnt, has thrown the town into chaos as some police officers sustained serious injuries in the fracas, including the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in charge of Imeko and a Police Inspector, who were shot at during one of the attacks.

Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, however, visited the town, yesterday, for on-the-spot assessment.

He also addressed stakeholders on the need to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Daily Sun gathered that the deadly clash broke out after suspected Fulani herdsmen made their cattle drink from the community stream and, in the process, polluted the water.

A native of the town, who allegedly confronted the herdsmen over their action, was shot dead in the ensuing altercation.

The killing, however, sparked off crisis which made the community to mobilise for reprisal.

But, in an attempt by policemen to apprehend some of the herdsmen, they reportedly laid ambush, opened fire on them and killed a civilian informant of the policemen, identified as Kabiru Ogunrinde.

But, a resident of Iwoye-Ketu told Daily Sun that six persons have, so far, been killed on both sides.

In his reaction, a member-elect of the House of Representatives, Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, who will represent Egbado North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, condemned the killings and enjoined law enforcement agents to restore peace and tranquility in the town and the entire local government area.

Regardless, the state Police/Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, insisted only one person died in the clash.

Abimbola also confirmed that Makama visited the scene and that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced.

The PPRO, however, blamed the incident on migrant herdsmen from neighbouring countries, who invaded the community and subsequently escaped; after wreaking havoc.

Oyeyemi, who stated that no arrest had yet been made, said the injured policemen are recuperating in hospital.

“The CP was there today (yesterday), with the police management team and we have stationed our men in the town, including men from the Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-kidnapping and other tactical squads.

“The CP has addressed all the stakeholders, including the Fulani community and natives of Iwoye community and their Kabiyesis (traditional rulers).

“He has warned them to live in peace and whoever foments trouble would have himself to blame.

“We know of one casualty now, we even saw the corpse.

“Although we heard rumours that, from the other side of the stream which is in Benin Republic, some people were actually attacked there.

“The CP also met with the Commissioner of Police from Benin Republic, at the border, and they had a joint meeting and they are going to set up a joint committee to prevent future occurrence,” the PPRO added.