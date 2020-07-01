PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

At least nine people have been killed while several others were injured in a land dispute between farmers and herders in Zadawa village of Misau local government area of Bauchi state.

Our correspondent learnt that the clash was over ownership of a land where herders are located and have been grazing for years.

The disputed land was allegedly converted to farming land by the local government and this did not go down well with the herders, a source said, revealing that the issue had lingeed with the herders resisting the move to make the area a farming land with no assurance of a grazing section.

The source narrated that about a week ago, the local government authority went to the area to mark out the two portions for the herders and the farmers but the herders resisted and chased them away, a development that sparked a violent reaction

He said: “On Monday, the LG officials went back to the place with security and a clash erupted leading to deaths and serious injuries from machete and other sharp objects “

Another source revealed that the Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman had on few occasions called the warring parties for truce in his Palace to no avail

The Caretaker Chairman of the LGA, Yarọ Gwaran confirmed the clash in the area.

Gwaran assured that security personnel have since taken control of the situation and “calm is gradually returning to the area because everything is under control.

“Anybody that we find that has a hand in this will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Also, Member representing Chiromah, one of the two Constituencies in the LGA, in the State House of Assembly, Hon Bakoji Bobbo, said that the situation has been bought under control as security agents have been drafted to the area to keep the peace.

Bobbo added that a stakeholders meeting was ongoing as of the time he spoke on how to amicably resolve the issue considering that it is a minor misunderstanding between brothers.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the details available as of the time of filing this report were sketchy.

He however, said that “the details of the incident are still sketchy but from the report we have, nine people have been killed in the clash while six others were injured and are presently receiving treatment.”

Wakili said that the situation has been put under control as Police personnel and other security agents have been drafted to maintain peace in the affected areas as well as avert reprisal attacks.