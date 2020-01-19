Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 400 Fulani residents of Fulata village under Taura local government fled their settlements after they came under attacks by farmers in the area.

Houses, grain barns and other structures belonging to the Fulani residents were completely razed down when the angry farmers allegedly attacked them.

Trouble strayed after the Friday prayers at around 2.30 pm when one resident, Hamza, allegedly reported the invasion of his beans farm by an foreign Fulani herders.

The scuffle resulted in the injury to about 10 other residents who were said to have sustained wounds from the arrows shot at them by the Fulani people.

The angry farmers were then said to have gone and mobilised for more people who later attacked and burnt down the houses of the Fulani in the area.

About 400 Fulani indegenes of the area including women and children had to flee from the area for their lives. Many were said to have secured shelters at friends and other relatives places across the state.

When our reporter visited one of the displaced Fulani camps at the Sarkin Fulani residence in Taura, Sabo Ali, told reporters that many of his people were injured “and have run to Kano for safety”.

Alhaji Sabo Ali said: “We are yet to ascertain how many people were killed or injured because many are still missing after the attack and over a hundred are taking refuge at my residence.

“I received ‘hundreds of Fulani including women and children at 2 a.m. who fled the crisis. I call on my children and other Fulanis to be calm and avoid the crisis area.

“I even went ahead and notified the Divisional Police Officer and local government chairman of the development who pleaded with me to continue to house them until nomalcy returned to the area

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the incidence and explained that about ten people had been taken to the hospital for treatment of various degrees of injuries sustained in the conflict.

He said the police were yet to effect any arrest but assured that enough mobile policemen were deployed to the area for vigilance and to restore order.