Earlier in his welcome ad- dress, Chief James Ugwu, the national patron of the association who hosted the occasion in Imilike, his country home, said that “the importance of a matron to this association cannot be overemphasised owing to the fact that about 65 per cent of our member- ship is women.”

Mr Godwin East, coordinator of the association thanked Mrs Zainab for accepting to be the national matron of the farmers group. The highpoint of the occasion was conferment of a chieftaincy title “Ada di na Mba 1 of Igbo land” by Igwe John Egwuatu of Imilike community on Mrs. Zainab.