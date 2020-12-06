From Felix Ikem, Nsukka
MR. Stephen Akombo, the National President of the Association of United Farm Products, Traders and Livestock Dealers of Nigeria has warned government at all levels that attack and killing of farmers if allowed to continue will result to shortage of food and other agro-essential commodities in the country.
Akombo gave the warning on Saturday in Nsukka during the association’s induction of Mrs Zainab Mohammed as its national matron at Imilike in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
He lamented that Nigeria was already facing food insecurity challenge, especially in the north eastern and north- central states where conflicts, insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and weather challenges were aggravating food insecurity, adding that a situation where farmers will be waylaid and slaughtered on their farms would escalate food shortage.
Earlier in his welcome ad- dress, Chief James Ugwu, the national patron of the association who hosted the occasion in Imilike, his country home, said that “the importance of a matron to this association cannot be overemphasised owing to the fact that about 65 per cent of our member- ship is women.”
Mr Godwin East, coordinator of the association thanked Mrs Zainab for accepting to be the national matron of the farmers group.
The highpoint of the occasion was conferment of a chieftaincy title “Ada di na Mba 1 of Igbo land” by Igwe John Egwuatu of Imilike community on Mrs. Zainab.
