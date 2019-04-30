Steve Agbota

Farmgate Africa, Nigeria’s agro-commodity aggregator platform, has entered into partnership with Livestock247.com, an online livestock market established to bring together buyers, sellers, ranchers/feedlot operators, veterinary professionals, haulage companies, butcheries/abattoirs and financial service providers.

The partnership was as a result of the recent launch of the commodity aggregator platform by Farmcrowdy Group, an umbrella company established to build agritech solutions that will enable the achievement of food security, sustainability and the growth of agriculture in Africa.

The partnership between Livestock247.com, Farmgate Africa and the Farmcrowdy Group as a whole will deepen the offerings in the agricultural space in terms of proper organization and profitable deployment of funds to key areas of production and trading.

Speaking on the partnership, the Co-founder and CEO of Livestock247.com, Ibrahim Maigari Ahmadu, said Lagos slaughters over 6000 cows a day, being the largest consuming livestock market in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, “in production, our target is to produce in excess of 24,000 bulls through 1,200 feedlot clusters in the next one year. Livestock247.com provides a platform for buyers of livestock to purchase traceable and fit for slaughter livestock from anywhere and at any time without inconveniences.