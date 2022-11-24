From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Moved by the plights of women, the Feminist Coalition has announced the continuation of the Feminist Coalition Farming Initiative which is aimed at empowering women farmers across the country.

In June, the group began the pilot programme of the initiative in collaboration with Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery Limited, a Nigerian poultry company that created the Noiler Chicken.

The Co-founder of the group, Damilola Odufuwa, in a statement on Thursday, stated the scheme would lift millions of women out of poverty.

Odufuwa said: “Now more than ever, affordable, accessible food is important.

“The consequences are greatest for women and children, with many low-income mothers who are also primary caregivers, currently fighting to protect their kids from malnutrition.

“Based on the success of this pilot, over the next few years, the Feminist Coalition plans to empower more low-income women across Nigeria through several SME & farming projects.

“The organisation’s first project, the Feminist Coalition Girls Education Program is still ongoing.”

She said at the start of the pilot, each beneficiary received 20 chicks – some for rearing for sale and others for consumption while using part of their revenue to purchase more Noiler chicks.

“Six months into the initiative, the beneficiaries are beginning to see profits from the sales of their chickens and following this success, the Feminist Coalition will be adding more women to the program,” she added.

On the collaboration with Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery Ltd, Laila Johnson-Salami, founding member of the Feminist Coalition said, “The Noiler Chicken is a dual-purpose chicken breed that produces 4 times more eggs and 3 times more meat than other chicken breeds native to Nigeria.

“Amo Farms developed this breed to address issues of infant and maternal mortality, food insecurity and hunger, especially among women and children.

“With poverty and food insecurity on the rise in Nigeria, rearing Noilers can provide families with more stability.”