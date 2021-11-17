By Chinenye Anuforo

It was a major celebration in Lagos as top eight finalists of the LG OLED TV Gaming Challenge for 2021 from Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, and Owerri converged and battled for the Grand Finale prize at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

LG is the first consumer electronics brand to independently launch a gaming campaign known as LG OLED TV Gaming challenge, making it one of the largest e-sports competitions in Nigeria for game lovers.

Since its inception in 2018, which marks the 1st season of the competition for gamers, the challenge has turned out to be an annual contest for gamers to show their skills, experience the fantastic features of OLED TV and battle with one another for a prize of OLED TV.

The grand finale event saw the contestants- winners of the 2021 edition compete for an OLED 65C9 TV and a cash prize of N1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

The company thrilled its teeming customers with its newest OLED TVs which offer blazing speed and stunning colour reproduction, through NVIDIA G-SYNC.LG’s OLED TVs are the first and only in the market today that are G-SYNC Compatible.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Mike Ahn, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division at LG Electronics West Africa, said the initiative is for lovers of video games to demonstrate the beauty and the uniqueness of the depth of black in OLED TV especially when gaming on it.

“We intend to have more of this kind of gaming challenge to engage more of our consumers who love gaming. It’s an avenue to reward our customers and promote LG OLED TVs as the best TV for gaming. With exceptional picture quality, low input lag and an ultra-fast response time, LG OLED TVs have already earned a reputation for delivering an optimized gaming performance”, he said.

Head of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics, Mr Hari Elluru in his opening remark also added that, “the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility raises the bar, once more guaranteeing even more immersive big-screen PC gaming on the company’s industry-leading 4K and 8KOLED models available in 55 to 88 inch screen sizes. G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing, or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR”.

The company’s latest OLED TV models support a variety of popular HDR formats that further elevate the gaming experience. Users can play compatible titles in dynamic HDR10 or Dolby Vision (at up to 120 frames per second for Full HD content) taking advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR).

“With the G-SYNC firmware, there is no lagging, tearing or stuttering, while playing super-fast Games and watching fast moving contents”, he mentioned.

LG OLED TV Brand Ambassador, Richard Mofe – Damijo also commended LG for the exciting experience created through the OLED TV Games Challenge. According to him, LG promotes the spirit of sportsmanship with its OLED TVs. “Playing video games is a great source of learning as it can enhance memory, improve brain’s speed. It helps players meet new friends while also strengthening bonds with their old friends”.

The 2021 Grand winner Farouk Manzo said, “It was quite tough and indeed an interesting battlefield but I am so excited to emerge as the winner. The N1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) cash is the in-thing and the 65’’ OLED TV is dope! I hope this platform that LG has created for gamers continue to grow stronger and birth more opportunities for professional gamers and amateurs in the E-Sport industry.

The second and third place winners also got N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) prize money respectively.

Raffles draws during the event saw three guests at the event go home with a 55’’ LG OLED TV and other UHD TVs, while 2 other winners emerged from the selfie contest and Online Engagement who were also rewarded with a TV each.

