Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, is seeking more funding from the Federal Government to strengthen the various State Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in the country.

The minister made the call during a virtual Economic Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Presenting the National Guide For the Establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres in Nigeria, the minister noted that the weak commitment of state governments to strengthen the multi sectoral inter-agency collaboration has made it difficult for the SARC centres to meet the ever-growing demand from victims.

To this end, she said for the 31 SARC centres in 17 states across, responsible for providing free medical assistance, forensic medical examination counselling and justice support services to survivors of sexual violence, to be at their optimum best in service delivery, robust funding from the Federal Government is needed.