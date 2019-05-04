A fascinator is a head accessory that is found in formal or royal events. It is a form of formal headwear for women, which helps to complement an outfit. This piece of fashion item can also help to enhance a style and stand one out in the crowd.

It comes in different styles, colours and sizes that you can definitely find something for yourself.

However, there are lots of things that you need to consider when choosing a fascinator. They include the material, your hairstyle, colour, size, occasion, and your outfit, for a more classic and glamorous look.