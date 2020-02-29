Vivian Onyebukwa

Have you noticed the latest trend in weddings where fascinator has become the new gele?

Fascinator has replaced gele, and even hats, especially at weddings.

Guests are now rocking their aso ebi with beautiful and stylish fascinators. It is no longer an exclusive preserve of bridesmaids, but has become a trend embraced by both young and old.

The good thing about this headpiece is that it can also be worn to other occasions like cocktails, dinner outings, award shows, premieres, church service etc.

It is classic and glamorous.

This is a relief to those who hate to tie gele.