Rita Okoye

Fashion designer and owner of Yomi Casual Fashion Line, Yomi Makun, is excited about the recent award given to him by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

In a brief chat with our corresspondent, Makun expressed profound gratitude to the Imperial Majesty for selecting him among the 100 young people honoured with the Royal African Award at his palace recently.

The celebrity designer who is also a younger brother to Nigeria’s famous comedian, AY Makun said that he commends the effort the Ooni of Ife is putting in to encourage young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“I got a call from Kabiesi’s palace saying that he wants to honour young people that are doing very well in their different careers. I was among the 100 youths that were selected. We were invited to his palace and were presented with award plagues.

“His major reason was to see how he can empower more youths to excellent. Kabiesi believes so much in the young Nigerians, stressing that we are the future and have the capabilities to do more for the growth of the societies than the older generation”.