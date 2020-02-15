Give it to young entrepreneur, Ayodeji Alayande, he has carved a niche for himself in the Nigeria’s fashion and textile industry. Spending some time in London, United Kingdom has opened his eyes to a lot of opportunities for any creative mind in the ready-to-wear segment of the fashion industry. Thus, when he decided to return home, he started first with a multi-level marketing business as a springboard to his real interest in fashion.

In 2016, Alayande floated I.RASA, the biggest ‘ready to wear’ brand in Nigeria with a massive store inside the Palms Mall in Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State. From there, the young dude has been plotting the dream of making the outfit the biggest Afrocentric brand in Africa, thanks to his committed patrons as he claimed to be getting closer to the dream every day.

As part of his dream to capture fashion capitals on the continent, Alayande opened I.Rasa flagship store at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. At the glittering opening ceremony anchored by top MC Lafup with music from Keanzo and DJ GavPop behind the wheel of steel, Alayande had as guests many celebrities from the media, entertainment and fashion industry including ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo; actor Bolanle Ninalowo; Moriam Musa; Damola Layade; Wale Agbaje; Tolu Oluwo; Paul Alasiri and many others who featured in the evening of sales, networking and partying.