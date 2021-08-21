Appearance is all important, particularly in a sprawling mega-city like Lagos with over 20 million residents richly diverse in culture and taste. That’s where amiable entrepreneur, fashion design and style expert, Kiki Okewale comes into the mix. Her Opebi, Lagos-based Hope Fashion is a one-stop store that caters to the needs of top clients from head to toe —whether high-end fabric, Aso Oke or Turban, spice with chic fascinators, matching shoes, purses and jewelry, it is all a total package. Despite being a traditional material, Aso-Oke is making a very modern comeback. The new generations of designers are finding ways to marry the rich cultural history of Aso-Oke with modern silhouettes. One such designer who has successfully done this is Kiki. And she is fast getting all the accolades and hugging all the attention from the rich and famous, fashion trendsetters and jet-setters with her array of stylish designs with which they are now taking their fashion games to the next level.

Kiki is one free-spirited designer not constrained by convention. She has styled —and still styles— scores of former and incumbent first ladies in Nigeria. In fact, a few days before any high-octane event, Kiki’s brand’s flagship outlet always turned to a Mecca of sorts with most consulting her to style them from head to toe. And she has gone beyond that as she now plays big in Aso Ebi business. In early August when former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his delectable wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel hosted family and friends at their daughter, Kehinde’s wedding in Lagos, Kiki played a very significant role as she was tasked with the styling and packaging of three beautiful designs of Aso Ebi for over 1000 celebrity women who attended the nuptials. At the colourful wedding held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Aso Ebis —with gold cream and a touch of Red colours for both families made of a combo of Sequenced and Tissue lace— had a set for the first ladies and VVIPs, another for celebrity women in general and the third for the bride’s friends. And all came out beautifully well on all the guests. It’s worthy of note that the bride’s mother and former Ogun first lady is also a fashion aficionado with a rich pedigree in the industry, yet for her to settle for Kiki speaks volumes.

The soft-spoken Kiki —married to popular city doctor, Babatunde Okewale— is all about class and quality. Her distinctive collections have carved for her an enviable niche in the hub of high fashion. Her bespoke designs betray her immeasurable depth of creativity, value for details and affinity for the precise. And her unique selling point is her unparalleled mastery of combining colours and sparkles in a most remarkably amazing way that makes her clients glitter.