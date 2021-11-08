From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Founder of GrandeurFranklin International Limited, Franklin Chiekezie Chiemelu has said that fashion industry can reduce the increasing rate of unemployment in the country if probably managed.

The young, promising Nigerian entrepreneur and humanitarian made this disclosure while speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He said: “globally, the fashion industry is worth $1trillion dollars, imagine if we could tap into one per-cent of that figure, With adequate investment, skills training and favourable government policies the Nigerian fashion Industry can significantly add to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

” For the industry, my expectation is really for fashion designers and other members to add to the value chain to be given a seat at the table of Nigeria’s economic future.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Chiekezie also stated that It will encourage entrepreneurship and economic development in Nigeria by allowing anyone with fashion skills to generate income both locally and internationally.

“The market for well-designed clothes is unique based on the simple fact that despite a global economic slowdown, consumers will always have a need for clothes. If a particular market for clothing is lower than usual, innovative entrepreneurs can take advantage of previously untapped overseas and emerging markets as a means of increasing sales.

“Fashion designers will help in encouraging economic development in Nigeria through the employment of talented tailors, textile artists, aspiring models, and support staff necessary for the operation of large design studios; along with the resulting sales opportunities for local fabric retailers and production facilities. Fashion designers help to bolster Nigeria economy by the infusion of capital both from the sales and expansion of their small businesses into new markets.

“Through the local farmers providing the raw materials, the weavers, construct the fabrics, and the merchants who sell the fabrics in local markets, fashion is an industry that employs many people whose entire economic well being is contingent upon the quarterly sales of the designers. The sustainability of fashion design allows for most of the profits and accompany investments to go back into the community, along with the eco-friendly methods of cultivation practiced by many Nigerian farmers, he said

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .