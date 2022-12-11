By Christy Anyanwu

The 2022 jewellery design competition organised by the Lagos Chapter of Women In Mining Gold and Gemstone, with the theme, Unity and Support, brought a lot of sparkle to the Cilantro Restaurant, Victoris Island, where the even was held.

Contestants were expected to design jewellery pieces that portray the beauty of unity. Of the four contestants, Eyakenoabasi Bob, who won the first prize, stood out because she designed a traditional broach, the type worn by South South men on their traditional outfits.

Explaining her design, Bob who is a civil engineer cum jewwller said that winning piece was with nine carat gold and diamonds, adding that it is worth 6,000 United States dollars ($6000).

Renowned international designer and member of the panel of judges, Mr. Ade Bakare of Ade Bakare Couture, London, in his remarks, noted that Bob emerged the winner because she adhered to the guidelines for the competition.

“The winner interpreted and captured all that in her designs. It is important that when people enter competitions that they try to execute the theme, Bakare said.

However, the objective of the contest is mainly to promote and encourage designs in the Nigerian jewellery industry, and to act as a platform for jewellers to communicate and share their creative ideas.