Nigerian-born, Austria-based Abraham Adegeye is a socialite of repute. To the handsome fashion influencer, he believes in being the person that will inspire other people to be like you. Living by this philosophy, Abraham has been rocking, big time, the world of social media, inspiring people with his sense of style. He has organically built his family on Instagram and has got more than 60,000 followers. With fashion, he strikes a perfect balance between travel and lifestyle as well.

Indeed, Abraham’s profile has been on the rise so tremendously that a lot of up-coming fashionistas and models are now looking up to him as their role model. Born in Nigeria, Abraham moved to Vienna, Austria when he was 15 and over the years, his fashion sense has upgraded, having been influenced by the West. Not a man of a little dream, Abraham —who discovered his passion for fashion at a young age while still in school— has combined his love for fashion with his love for photography. He uploads most of his photographs online at all time and this later paid off as he sooner than expected switched fully into a modelling world. As a professional model, Abraham, within a short time, has worked with many top international brands including Timberland, Umbro, G-star, Coca-Cola, Diesel and H&M. He has also handled activation for great names like About You, Fossil, Vans, Converse, Pacsun, Calvin Klein and Gant. Abraham has also been a part of an international campaign for the soft drink brand, Sprite, which tackled the topics of cyber-bullying and diversity. This highly acclaimed campaign ran on several television networks and also appeared on YouTube, with thousands linking up to view the video. For Abraham, his collaboration with Diesel Fragrances was one of the talking points as he got an opportunity to meet one of the most renowned footballers of the world, Neymar Jr. Yet, the young socialite was not satisfied. He believes he still has more to offer other higher-end fashion brands and is open to more TV appearances. But despite the competition in Abraham’s niche, he has a lot going for him that will help him stand out. He prides himself on being up to date with his content but staying his unique self and not trying to copy others.