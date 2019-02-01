As part of the 50th birthday celebration and 25th anniversary of his iconic fashion brand, influential fashion entrepreneur, Mudiaga Enajemuo, fondly called Mudi, last week, inaugurated the strategic Post Office Roundabout in Ughelli, Delta State reconstructed by him.

To beautify the skyline and environment of the popular redeveloped square, is an imposing edifice that collates into mighty, magnificent bronze-casted statues of three Urhobo figures dancing. It was commissioned by the excited Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who lauded Mudi for giving back to his community in such a beautiful way. He commended the beauty of the structure and the positive impact it would have on its immediate environment and the state at large.

Okowa was assisted by His Royal Majesty, Ohiarisi 111, the Ovie of Ughelli, and other prominent sons and daughters of the land including Oloorogun Oskar Ibru, and former Niger Delta minister, Dr. Steve Oru.

The popular fashion designer said his major reason for embarking on the multi-million naira project is to give back to his community, empower the youth and create jobs. Mudi believes contributing to the aesthetic beauty of his Urhobo-dominated fast-developing metropolis would be impactful than throwing a huge party celebration that is the norm in the society these days.

In the last 25 years, he has transformed his Mudi Africa into a phenomenon brand on the continent with outlets in many major cities across Africa.