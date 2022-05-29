By Christy Anyanwu

This is children’s weekend. Lots of children surely had fun on Friday. It is pertinent to note that children these days have a choice in their dressing. They surely know what suits them.

Whatever your kids wear will reflect their taste and growth. Just recognise that young kids have their opinions, which should be respected.

Encouraging them to believe that their reasonable choices are appreciated contribute to their emotional growth.

