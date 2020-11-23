The Founder, La Mode Magazine, organisers of the FashMode Reality Show, Sandra Odige has revealed that, the much awaited reality show was aimed at providing a platform in which designers and models can showcase their talents and creativity.

Odige, in a statement on Friday, also disclosed that registration for the event which will be admitting a total of 30 contestants, was still on and it’s expected to close by November 26, 2020.

“La Mode Magazine, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria, and we are set to hold the second season of our new and innovative reality competition, ‘FashMode Reality Show’.

“This year’s show is aimed at unleashing the creative skills of Fashion Designers and Models who will be competing against each other.

“30 contestants are expected to compete for the winner takes all grand prices, which are worth over N15 million.

“FashMode is a Fashion and Modelling reality TV show that looks to showcase and promote upcoming fashion entrepreneurs and models.

“#FashMode2.0 will seek to promote the all-round talent, creativity and professionalism of emerging fashion designers and aspiring models, whilst also promote the idea of building a solid relationship between the designer and the model who will showcase their designs.

“The winner gets N3 million cash, Gift prizes worth over N10 million, a trip to Dubai, multi-million naira worth of endorsement deals, and much more interesting surprise prizes that will be revealed during the course of the show.

“Registration is currently on-going, visit www.lamodespot.com for registration details. And follow @lamodemag, or @fashmode_ng on Instagram or email [email protected] for more information.

“Registration is free and open till November 26th, 2020,” she said.