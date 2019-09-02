Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, has alerted members of the public to a fake Facebook account opened in his name, warning people against falling prey to the antics of the scammers behind it.

Fashola, in a statement through his special adviser on communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello, said dupes and scammers opened the fake account, which had his name and picture.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja.

“The minister has, on several occasions in the past, disclaimed such fake accounts,” the statement said, and reiterated that Fashola’s verified Facebook account remained @Babatundefashola.

It said that the latest fake account set up in the former Lagos State governor’s name claimed that the Federal Government was giving out N700,000 to youths and young adults to enable them to pay school fees, set up businesses and invest in businesses, among others.

The publication, written in very poor English language by the scammers, is a pointer to the caliber of people behind the scam.

The statement said the warning became necessary in view of the increasing activities of scammers.

It advised members of the public to always clarify with the appropriate agencies of government before engaging in any dealings with people purportedly working for them.

It also urged people to report to the law enforcement agencies, so that those involved in such nefarious acts could be brought to justice.