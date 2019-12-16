Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned one Malik Wakili for allegedly impersonating the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, defrauding him to the tune of N3,106,216.

Wakili was docked before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos on a three-count charge.

The EFCC told Justice Aneke that Wakili conspired with one Abdullahi Umar, said to be at large, “to fraudulently impersonate Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), with intent to gain a monetary advantage for themselves.”

The offence was alleged to have been committed in March this year.

According to the charge, “the defendant converted the total sum of N3,106,216, being the value of the Air-miles Skywards Account Number EK248739282 of Mr Babatunde with the Emirate Airlines, and which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part the proceeds of their unlawful activity, to wit: fraud.”

The prosecution said Wakili acted contrary to Sections 15(2)(a) and 27(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, and was liable to be punished under sections 15(3) and 22(3)(a) of the same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts leveled against him.

Justice Aneke adjourned till December 17 ruling on the bail application filed on Wakili’s behalf by his lawyer, Eubena Anedu.

The counsel for the EFCC, Uduak Kufre, did not oppose the bail application, urging however that the judge impose conditions that would ensure that the defendant attended his trial.

The judge ordered that Wakili be remanded in the prison custody, pending the ruling on his bail application.