Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has pledged he would provide leadership that will incorporate everybody in the ministry.

Fashola who spoke while resuming duty at the ministry, said by providing the right leadership, both the ministers and the staff can reduce poverty, fight corruption and further grow the economy.

“The mandate of Mr. President is very clear. It is derived from the people of Nigeria, and he wants us to work as a team to take Nigerians out of poverty irrespective of religion or tribe,” Fashola said.

Fashola further said the fortune of the nation was defined by the professionals and the creative ways they apply themselves in the service.

Fashola however called on professionals in the sector to apply cost-saving initiatives, adding that the resources of the nation were not enough to do all the works that were needed to be done.

“We need to cut waste, cost and make choices. In this way, we will be contributing our part in creating a better life for the people of Nigeria,” Fashola also said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, pledged to work with Fashola and the staff of the ministry to advance the course of moving the nation to the next level.

“I am not bringing anything new, I am going to work closely with the minister so that we can move the ministry and the country forward,” Aliyu assured.