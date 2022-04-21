From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, read a riot act to the members of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), threatening to sack them if they engage in activities that are not supported by law.

He recalled that the previous administrations of the bank have been made to do things the law did not contemplate and this has resulted in hobbling liabilities which must be confronted and resolved.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While inaugurating the 21-member board and management of FMBN, in Abuja, Fashola charged them to bring to an end all ventures the bank dabbled into in the past.

“This has become the important starting point for my inauguration remarks because in the tenure of previous boards and managements before this administration, the bank has been made to do things the law did not contemplate and this has resulted in hobbling liabilities which I regret to inform you that you must now confront and resolve” the minister, explained.

The minister warned the members to manage their ego and solve the problem of access to housing and do not become the problem.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Let me be clear that the ministry will give you every reasonable and lawful support but will not hesitate this time to recommend to Mr President the removal of any nominee who falls short of the standards or become a problem.

“In other words, your tenure of four years on the board and five years on the management committee are not guaranteed but subject to performance” he reiterated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“In addition, I expect this management and board to bring to a lawful end all other ventures into which the bank has dabbled which are not supported by law” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the board, Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi Ariyo, assured the minister that the board would achieve the goals encapsulated in the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 which include increasing housing delivering from 5000 to one million.

” So, if the goals are not ambiguous and the key performance indicators are well spelt out in the National Development Plan we will be irrevocably focused on assisting and working with other stakeholders in the industry right from the ministry to other agencies that are in that space of providing housing as well as mortgage creation and ensure that we achieve those key performance indicators encapsulated in National Development Plan 2021 to 2025″ he assured.