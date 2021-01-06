From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

The New Vice Chancellor who would be the 4th Substantive VC of the University is a professor of soil sciences at the University.

He is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration at the Institution

He would succeed the out going Vice Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun.

This was announced on Wednesday at the end of a 2-day Council meeting of the Institution.

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Mohammed Lawan Yahuza said, ” today Wednesday January 6, 2020 brings to an end a very long and tuitious process of getting a new VC for FUOYE.”

Yahuza who noted that the process started last year said:

‘ At a time we made a mistake, the retired astute administrator from the Federal Ministry of Health admitted, stressing that those mistakes needed to be corrected.”

The Pro Chancellor added that the bitterness which the appointment of new Vice Chancellor has brought on the campus and outside should be allowed to go into the oblivion.

He enjoined all other applicants to peacefully come together and support the new Vice Chancellor in building the University.

Dr Yahuza while appreciating the out going Vice Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun, said “You are going out with confidence and your head high up, I congratulate you.'”

presenting the letter of appointment to Prof Fasina in the presence of all council members and external consultant, Alhaji Sule Dauda, Yahuza also thanked members of the Governing Council for their commitment, doggedness and thoroughness.

“I want to put on record my appreciation for your support and understanding.”