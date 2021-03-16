From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Leader of the Pan Yoruba socio cultural organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has stepped down from his position.

The elder statesman, who has been leading the organisation since the death of former old Oyo State governor, Bola Ige, in 2001, said his action was as a result of old age.

Fasoranti, who is 95 years old this year, said he would continue to render necessary advice to the organisation.

He named Ayo Adebanjo as the acting national leader of the group, while the former financial secretary, Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Ilesa, Osun State, was named the group’s deputy leader.

Fasoranti, who made his position known during a monthly meeting of the organisation at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said he will continue to support the course of Yoruba race.

He said the development became necessary as the group needs an energetic person to lead it.