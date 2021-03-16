From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has stepped down from his position.

The elder statesman, who has been leading the organisation since the death of Chief Bola Ige in 2001, said his retirement is as a result of old age.

95-year-old Fasoranti said he would continue to render necessary advice to the organisation.

He named Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the acting national leader of the group, while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, in Ilesa, Osun State, was named the group’s deputy leader.

Fasoranti who made his position known at the monthly meeting of the organisation held at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said he will continue to support the course of the Yoruba people.

He said the development became necessary as the group needs an energetic person to lead it.