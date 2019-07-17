Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has warned that the insecurity in Nigeria may force each ethnic group in the country to self-help security structure that can threaten the oneness of the nation.

He gave the warning in a statement he personally issued on Tuesday over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of a nonagenarian leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The statement was entitled: “The Killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Daughter of Elder Statesman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, by Unknown Gunmen – A Disgrace to Nigeria.”

The first-class monarch renewed his call for the decentralisation of power, which, according to him, would give powers to the federating units to establish their own policing system that would be able to tackle internal insecurity better than the central policing system.

Oba Adeyemi stated: “The killing of the daughter of the distinguished leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti by gunmen is certainly one too many.

“Too many because Chief Fasoranti is one of those eminent citizens of the country to whom the security situation of the country has been a major concern. The concern shown by the likes of Chief Fasoranti on the security of the country was borne out of patriotism without the slightest knowledge that the insecurity was closed to his door.

“For a country with national cohesion and purpose, that certainly is not the best way to honour such a patriotic citizen at his age. I can only pray to God who only can console Papa to wipe off the tears in him.

“The fact must also be made clear that national unity is predicated on internal security. This brings into play the current debate on the desirability or otherwise of a single central (unit) in the maintenance of security in a heterogenic country as largely diverse as Nigeria.

“Unless something is done urgently about power decentralisation, each ethnic group may be forced to self-help security structure which at the end may not be the best for the country.”