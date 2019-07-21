Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The remains of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, would be laid to rest on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Mrs Olakunrin would be buried at the Saint David’s Anglican Church Cemetery, Ijomu, Akure, after a funeral service at the church.

The late Mrs Olakunrin was allegedly murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Kajola village, along Benin-Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State penultimate Friday.

Aged 56, Mrs Olakunrin is survived by her aged father, Pa Fasoranti, her husband, Mr Olakunrin, children and siblings.

The funeral service is expected to be attended by Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu; the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, and other members of the State Executive Council.

The funeral service would be presided over by the Bishop of Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simeon Borokini and other leaders of the Christian faith in the state.